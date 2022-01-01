Carne asada burritos in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve carne asada burritos
Los Jarritos
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$5.99
Tacoa
6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$9.75
Grilled steak, rice, beans, pico de gallo
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$3.75
Steak meat with refriend beans and rice
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Carne Asada Meat & Potato Burrito
|$15.00
Our version of the California burrito. Hand wrapped 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with French fries, pico de gallo, cheeses, fire salsa, refried beans and your choice of meat then cut in half.
|Carne Asada Downtown Burrito
|$14.00
Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.