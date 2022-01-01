Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada burritos in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve carne asada burritos

Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$5.99
More about Los Jarritos
Tacoa image

 

Tacoa

6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$9.75
Grilled steak, rice, beans, pico de gallo
More about Tacoa
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products image

 

La Esperanza Mexican Food Products

5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$3.75
Steak meat with refriend beans and rice
More about La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Meat & Potato Burrito$15.00
Our version of the California burrito. Hand wrapped 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with French fries, pico de gallo, cheeses, fire salsa, refried beans and your choice of meat then cut in half.
Carne Asada Downtown Burrito$14.00
Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.
More about Taqueria Jalisco

