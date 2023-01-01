Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve carrot cake

Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$15.00
More about Zinfandel Grille
Item pic

 

Rick's Dessert Diner - 2401 J St

2401 J St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rick's Classic Carrot Cake$8.50
Sounds simple but our Carrot Cake is loaded with tons of coconut, pineapple, chopped pecans, and grated carrots. Filled & frosted generously with cream cheese icing and covered with chopped pecans. YUM!
More about Rick's Dessert Diner - 2401 J St
Item pic

 

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Midtown Sacramento

2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.45
Freshly-baked carrot cake topped with sweet frosting.
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Midtown Sacramento

