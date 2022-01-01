Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve ceviche

Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Ceviche Tostada$6.75
More about Los Jarritos
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
CEVICHE COCKTEL$13.99
Basa fish complimented with onions, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro, and avocado,in a delightfull cocktail sauce …
ENSALADA DE CEVICHE$15.99
Tender chucks of Basa fish, cooked in a lime juice, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber and avocado, served on a bed of romaine lettuce and red cabbage…
TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE DINNER$16.99
Two crispy corn tortilla topped with a layer of guacamole and Tilapia Cevíche.
More about TRES HERMANAS
Tacoa image

 

Tacoa

6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostada Ceviche Camaron$6.00
Lime marinated shrimp, avocado
Tostada Ceviche Pescado$5.25
Lime marinated fish, avocado
More about Tacoa
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Zócalo

1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (4369 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche de Guaymas$15.25
Fish or Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Zócalo Hot Sauce.
CEVICHE
Fish, Shrimp, or Mix of Both, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Zócalo Hot Sauce.
HH Ceviche
Fish or shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, cucumber, radish, serrano salsa.
More about Zócalo
Item pic

 

Zócalo

466 Howe Ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HH Ceviche
Fish or shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, cucumber, radish, serrano salsa.
Ceviche de Guaymas$15.25
Fish or Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Zócalo Hot Sauce.
CEVICHE
Fish, Shrimp, or Mix of Both, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Zócalo Hot Sauce.
More about Zócalo
Item pic

 

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
HH Ceviche$8.00
Shrimp Ceviche$13.00
Tomato, cilantro, onion, jalaneos, and lime juice. Served with crispy tostada chips.
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Midtown's Cantina Alley image

GRILL

Midtown's Cantina Alley

2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento

Avg 4 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche$13.00
SHRIMP MARINATED IN LIME JUICE, MANGO, RED ONION, CILANTRO, BELL PEPPERS TOPPED WITH KETCHUP, GREEN SALSA, SLICED AVOCADO, AND KETCHUP SERVED ON THREE TOSTADAS.
More about Midtown's Cantina Alley

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Chips And Salsa

Ravioli

Brisket

Cobb Salad

Pasta Salad

Italian Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Street Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston