Ceviche in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve ceviche
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES
Los Jarritos
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|Shrimp Ceviche Tostada
|$6.75
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|CEVICHE COCKTEL
|$13.99
Basa fish complimented with onions, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro, and avocado,in a delightfull cocktail sauce …
|ENSALADA DE CEVICHE
|$15.99
Tender chucks of Basa fish, cooked in a lime juice, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber and avocado, served on a bed of romaine lettuce and red cabbage…
|TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE DINNER
|$16.99
Two crispy corn tortilla topped with a layer of guacamole and Tilapia Cevíche.
Tacoa
6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento
|Tostada Ceviche Camaron
|$6.00
Lime marinated shrimp, avocado
|Tostada Ceviche Pescado
|$5.25
Lime marinated fish, avocado
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Zócalo
1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Ceviche de Guaymas
|$15.25
Fish or Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Zócalo Hot Sauce.
|CEVICHE
Fish, Shrimp, or Mix of Both, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Zócalo Hot Sauce.
|HH Ceviche
Fish or shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, cucumber, radish, serrano salsa.
Zócalo
466 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|HH Ceviche
Fish or shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, cucumber, radish, serrano salsa.
|Ceviche de Guaymas
|$15.25
Fish or Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Zócalo Hot Sauce.
|CEVICHE
Fish, Shrimp, or Mix of Both, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Zócalo Hot Sauce.
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
1118 16th St., Sacramento
|HH Ceviche
|$8.00
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$13.00
Tomato, cilantro, onion, jalaneos, and lime juice. Served with crispy tostada chips.