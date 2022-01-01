Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve chai lattes

Seasons Coffee Roasters

2420 N Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte$5.50
Proudly serving North Fork Chai
More about Seasons Coffee Roasters
Doughbot

2030 10th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie Chai Latte$6.00
Organic, hand-brewed Chai mixed with pumpkin pie puree and a hint of molasses. Dash of Ibarra chocolate.
*made with oat milk.
Shown iced but available as a hot drink as well.
Chai Latte$6.00
Made with Chico Chai and your choice of oat, soy, or almond milk.
More about Doughbot

