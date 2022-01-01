Chai lattes in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about Seasons Coffee Roasters
Seasons Coffee Roasters
2420 N Street, Sacramento
|Chai Latte
|$5.50
Proudly serving North Fork Chai
More about Doughbot
Doughbot
2030 10th Street, Sacramento
|Pumpkin Pie Chai Latte
|$6.00
Organic, hand-brewed Chai mixed with pumpkin pie puree and a hint of molasses. Dash of Ibarra chocolate.
*made with oat milk.
Shown iced but available as a hot drink as well.
|Chai Latte
|$6.00
Made with Chico Chai and your choice of oat, soy, or almond milk.