Cheeseburgers in Sacramento

Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen
7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650, Sacramento
|Western Bacon Cheeseburger
|$17.00
1/3 pound of beef chuck and tri-tip 50/50 blend patty, habañero jack cheese, bacon, onion rings, with bbq sauce and mayo on a toasted bun
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
1/3 pound of beef chuck and tri-tip 50/50 blend patty, American cheese on a toasted bun with ketchup
Sauced BBQ and Spirits Sacramento
1028 7th Street, Sacramento
|Cheeseburger
|$16.99
sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato,
onion and pickles.
Our beef is 100% angus ground chuck- all burgers come with 2 1/4 lb patties cooked medium well on a soft potato bun
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Oak Park Brewing Co.
3514 Broadway, Sacramento
|Mini Cheeseburger
|$9.00
Served with white cheddar and lettuce, tomato & pickle