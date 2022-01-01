Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve chef salad

Chef's Salad image

 

50 Beach Hut Deli

711 K ST., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Salad$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
More about 50 Beach Hut Deli
Chef's Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

44 Beach Hut Deli

6601 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Chef's Salad$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
More about 44 Beach Hut Deli
Oak Park Brewing Co. image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Oak Park Brewing Co.

3514 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Chef's Salad$16.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, tossed in ranch and topped with sliced ham, shredded cheddar and swiss cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, & avocado.
More about Oak Park Brewing Co.
Chef's Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

01 Beach Hut Deli

2535 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.7 (2134 reviews)
Takeout
Chef's Salad$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
More about 01 Beach Hut Deli
Chef's Salad image

 

45 Beach Hut Deli

2091 B-2 Harbison Dr, Vacaville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Salad$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
More about 45 Beach Hut Deli
Chef's Salad image

 

04 Beach Hut Deli

2406 J Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Salad$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
More about 04 Beach Hut Deli
Chef's Salad image

 

12 Beach Hut Deli

3620 N. Freeway BLVD, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Salad$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
More about 12 Beach Hut Deli

