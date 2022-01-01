Chicken burritos in Sacramento

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Egg & Potato Breakfast Burrito$5.59
Chicken Burrito$4.59
More about Los Jarritos
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
#4 DINNER/ chicken burrito & steak taco$16.99
Strips of grilled marinated chicken, wrapped with lettuce and pico de gallo with beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, and tender sirloin strips, grilled with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro on a soft corn tortilla.
#2 DINNER / Chile verde burrito & chicken enchilada$15.99
Pork in spicy verde sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla, and a chicken enchilada, topped with your choice of ROJA, VERDE or MOLE sauce.
#4 DINNER/ chicken burrito & steak taco$17.99
Strips of grilled marinated chicken, wrapped with lettuce and pico de gallo with beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, and tender sirloin strips, grilled with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro on a soft corn tortilla.
More about TRES HERMANAS
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products image

 

La Esperanza Mexican Food Products

5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$2.99
Shredded Chicken with refried beans and rice
More about La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Meat & Potato Burrito$15.00
Our version of the California burrito. Hand wrapped 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with French fries, pico de gallo, cheeses, fire salsa, refried beans and your choice of meat then cut in half.
Chicken Downtown Burrito$14.00
Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.
More about Taqueria Jalisco

