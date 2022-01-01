Chicken burritos in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Los Jarritos
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|Chicken Egg & Potato Breakfast Burrito
|$5.59
|Chicken Burrito
|$4.59
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|#4 DINNER/ chicken burrito & steak taco
|$16.99
Strips of grilled marinated chicken, wrapped with lettuce and pico de gallo with beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, and tender sirloin strips, grilled with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro on a soft corn tortilla.
|#2 DINNER / Chile verde burrito & chicken enchilada
|$15.99
Pork in spicy verde sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla, and a chicken enchilada, topped with your choice of ROJA, VERDE or MOLE sauce.
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Chicken Burrito
|$2.99
Shredded Chicken with refried beans and rice
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Chicken Meat & Potato Burrito
|$15.00
Our version of the California burrito. Hand wrapped 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with French fries, pico de gallo, cheeses, fire salsa, refried beans and your choice of meat then cut in half.
|Chicken Downtown Burrito
|$14.00
Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.