Chicken fajitas in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
#18 2 Chicken Fajitas$10.59
More about Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN FAJITAS DINNER$20.99
Choose generous portions of chicken breast fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
MIX CHICKEN & SHRIMP FAJITAS DINNER$23.99
Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
CHICKEN & STEAK FAJITAS DINNER$22.99
Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
More about TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO
Consumer pic

 

OMG Cocina - 1500 7th Street Unit 1F

1500 7th Street Unit 1F, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajita$17.00
More about OMG Cocina - 1500 7th Street Unit 1F

