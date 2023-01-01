Chicken fajitas in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|#18 2 Chicken Fajitas
|$10.59
TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO
2416 K St, Sacramento
|CHICKEN FAJITAS DINNER
|$20.99
Choose generous portions of chicken breast fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
|MIX CHICKEN & SHRIMP FAJITAS DINNER
|$23.99
Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
|CHICKEN & STEAK FAJITAS DINNER
|$22.99
Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.