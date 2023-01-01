Chicken fried steaks in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO
2416 K St, Sacramento
|#4 DINNER/ chicken burrito & steak taco
|$20.99
Strips of grilled marinated chicken, wrapped with lettuce and pico de gallo with beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, and tender sirloin strips, grilled with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro on a soft corn tortilla.
|CHICKEN & STEAK FAJITAS DINNER
|$22.99
Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Stagecoach Restaurant
4365 Florin Road, Sacramento
|Chicken Fried Beef Steaks
|$18.45
Served with three fresh eggs, homemade country gravy. Choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Also choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
|Senior #12 Chicken Fried (Beef steak, Pork chop or Chicken breast
|$12.95
served with country gravy; includes 2 eggs; choice of: home fries, grits, fried grits, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit; and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
|Chicken Fried Beef Steaks
|$18.45
Served with three fresh eggs, homemade country gravy. Choice of: homemade waffle, French toast or buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup n' butter.