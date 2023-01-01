Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
#4 DINNER/ chicken burrito & steak taco$20.99
Strips of grilled marinated chicken, wrapped with lettuce and pico de gallo with beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, and tender sirloin strips, grilled with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro on a soft corn tortilla.
CHICKEN & STEAK FAJITAS DINNER$22.99
Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
More about TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO
Consumer pic

 

Stagecoach Restaurant

4365 Florin Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Beef Steaks$18.45
Served with three fresh eggs, homemade country gravy. Choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit. Also choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin.
Senior #12 Chicken Fried (Beef steak, Pork chop or Chicken breast$12.95
served with country gravy; includes 2 eggs; choice of: home fries, grits, fried grits, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit; and choice of: drop biscuit, toast, or blueberry muffin
Chicken Fried Beef Steaks$18.45
Served with three fresh eggs, homemade country gravy. Choice of: homemade waffle, French toast or buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup n' butter.
More about Stagecoach Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Roosters Breakfast and Mimosa - 5493 Carlson Dr STE D

5493 Carlson Dr STE D, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak$18.00
More about Roosters Breakfast and Mimosa - 5493 Carlson Dr STE D

