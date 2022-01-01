Chicken katsu in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve chicken katsu
More about Koshi Ramen
Koshi Ramen
8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento
|CHICKEN KATSU
|$14.95
Served with Salad, Sunomono, Veggies, and Rice. (No Substitutions)
More about Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
FRIED CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
718 K street, Sacramento
|Chicken Katsu
|$10.00
panko crusted fried cutlet
|Chicken Katsu Sando
|$14.00
fried chicken cutlet, katsu sauce, japanese egg salad
More about Binchoyaki
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
|Temaki Chicken Katsu
|$5.00
chicken katsu with onion wrapped with shiso, daikon sprouts, house made sweet chili sauce, tare rice in nori.
More about Hawaiian Boys BBQ
SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawaiian Boys BBQ
1299 FLORIN RD, Sacramento
|Chicken Plate - Chicken Katsu
|$9.99
|Mini Meals - Chicken Katsu
|$7.99
|Chicken Plate - Curry Chicken Katsu
|$9.99