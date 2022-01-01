Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento

8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS$6.49
BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH$4.99
More about Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
Item pic

 

Fire Wings Midtown

1700 15th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
More about Fire Wings Midtown
The Shack image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Shack

5201 Folsom blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (863 reviews)
Takeout
Herb Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken, arugula, tomato, bacon, and rosemary aioli on a shack roll.
Fried Chicken sandwich$14.00
Fried Chicken sandwich$14.00
More about The Shack
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Bawk's crispy chicken thigh, hot sauce mayo, house pickles, and coleslaw
Your choice of heat level, always served with fries
BAWK! Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Bawk's crispy chicken thigh, hot sauce mayo, pickles, and coleslaw
Your choice of heat level, always served with fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
grilled chicken, bacon, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, shredded lettuce, served w/fries
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Delta Shores

8144 Delta Shores, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (6391 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
More about Fire Wings Delta Shores
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Smoked Apple Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Tomatoes, Little Gems Lettuce, Herb Aioli, Toasted Steak Roll, With Fries
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

University of Beer

196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cali Chicken Sandwich$18.50
Grilled chicken, Applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, ranch dressing, ciabatta bun
More about University of Beer
The Plucked Chicken Sandwich image

 

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1028 7th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Plucked Chicken Sandwich$16.50
pluck sauced, slaw, and dill pickles
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Camden Spit & Larder image

 

Camden Spit & Larder

555 Capitol Mall, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2435 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/ bacon, avocado, provolone, chili aioli, lettuce, grilled onions on brioche bun w/ house chips
More about Camden Spit & Larder
Track 7 The Other Side image

 

Track 7 The Other Side

5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento

Avg 4.3 (614 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mochiko Chicken Sandwich (Brunch)$17.00
More about Track 7 The Other Side
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento

6013 Florin Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS$6.49
More about Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento
Statehouse at the Capitol image

 

Statehouse at the Capitol

1315 10th St, Sacramento

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, BBQ Sauce, Caramelized Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, on a Brioche Bun with Tomato, Pickles, and Romaine
Statehouse Chicken Sandwich$10.43
Grilled Chicken Breast, Jack Cheese, on a Brioche Bun with Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Romaine, and Statehouse Aioli
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.70
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Southwest Aioli on a Sourdough Baguette
More about Statehouse at the Capitol
Dukes Plates & Pints image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Marinated Chicken Breast, Melted Brie, Crisp Lettuce, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Garlic Aioli*, Soft Roll
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Just Eat Takeout

1226 20th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Hand Breaded Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles and Jet Sauce on a Toasted Brioche bun
More about Just Eat Takeout
Orphan Breakfast House image

 

Orphan Breakfast House

3440 C St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Asada Sandwich$14.00
chicken grilled in salsa & jack cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and mayo
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, scallions, and mayo
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$13.50
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, scallions, pesto, and mayo
More about Orphan Breakfast House
Fixins Soul Kitchen image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Fixins Soul Kitchen

3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (4762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
HOT Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Fried chicken coated with out hot chicken sauce, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and coleslaw.
Served with fries.
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken served on a toasted bun with honey mustard, lettuce, onion with a Kool Aid pickle on the side.
Served with fries.
More about Fixins Soul Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA

Paesanos

1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4 (3329 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Provolone, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, arugula, basil aioli, gluten free baguette, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup.
Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Provolone, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, arugula, basil aioli, artisan roll, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup.
More about Paesanos
Item pic

 

University of Beer

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$17.50
Nashville-style fried chicken, spicy pickles, coleslaw and Tabasco Aioli, on a ciabatta bun.
Cali Chicken Sandwich$18.50
Grilled chicken, Applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, ranch dressing, ciabatta bun
More about University of Beer
Capitol Garage image

FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Seared garlic chicken, pepperoncini, tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onion, spinach, and basil aioli, on a ciabatta bun , served with pickles and house cut seasoned fries
More about Capitol Garage
Fried Chicken Sandwich Special image

 

Pangaea Bier Cafe

2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich Special$17.00
Our classic fried chicken sandwich served with fries. Comes with a 16oz can of your choosing. *****-MUST BE 21+ TO PURCHASE. PRESENT VALID ID MATCHING THE NAME ON THE ORDER AT THE TIME OF PICK UP. MUST INCLUDE FULL NAME ON THE ORDER TO BE PROCESSED. ALL SALES FINAL.-*****
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken, habanero aioli, slaw on a brioche bun served with a side of fries.
More about Pangaea Bier Cafe
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Natomas

2721 Del Paso Road, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (5461 reviews)
Takeout
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS$6.49
BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH$4.99
More about Fire Wings Natomas
Crispy Buffalo Chicken-SANDWICH image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CRISPY BUFFLO CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, BUFFALO SAUCE, RANCH, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Broderick Roadhouse Midtown

1820 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (8423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BACON CHEDDAR CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
More about Broderick Roadhouse Midtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Roti

Katsu

French Fries

Ravioli

Street Tacos

Curry

Chicken Biryani

Samosa Chaat

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston