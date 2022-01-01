Chicken sandwiches in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento
|BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS
|$6.49
|BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH
|$4.99
Fire Wings Midtown
1700 15th Street, Sacramento
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Shack
5201 Folsom blvd, Sacramento
|Herb Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken, arugula, tomato, bacon, and rosemary aioli on a shack roll.
|Fried Chicken sandwich
|$14.00
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Bawk's crispy chicken thigh, hot sauce mayo, house pickles, and coleslaw
Your choice of heat level, always served with fries
|BAWK! Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Bawk's crispy chicken thigh, hot sauce mayo, pickles, and coleslaw
Your choice of heat level, always served with fries
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
grilled chicken, bacon, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, shredded lettuce, served w/fries
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Delta Shores
8144 Delta Shores, Sacramento
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Smoked Apple Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Tomatoes, Little Gems Lettuce, Herb Aioli, Toasted Steak Roll, With Fries
University of Beer
196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville
|Cali Chicken Sandwich
|$18.50
Grilled chicken, Applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, ranch dressing, ciabatta bun
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1028 7th Street, Sacramento
|The Plucked Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
pluck sauced, slaw, and dill pickles
Camden Spit & Larder
555 Capitol Mall, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/ bacon, avocado, provolone, chili aioli, lettuce, grilled onions on brioche bun w/ house chips
Track 7 The Other Side
5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento
|Mochiko Chicken Sandwich (Brunch)
|$17.00
Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento
6013 Florin Road, Sacramento
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
|BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS
|$6.49
Statehouse at the Capitol
1315 10th St, Sacramento
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, BBQ Sauce, Caramelized Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, on a Brioche Bun with Tomato, Pickles, and Romaine
|Statehouse Chicken Sandwich
|$10.43
Grilled Chicken Breast, Jack Cheese, on a Brioche Bun with Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Romaine, and Statehouse Aioli
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.70
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Southwest Aioli on a Sourdough Baguette
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dukes Plates & Pints
510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.99
Marinated Chicken Breast, Melted Brie, Crisp Lettuce, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Garlic Aioli*, Soft Roll
Just Eat Takeout
1226 20th St, Sacramento
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Hand Breaded Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles and Jet Sauce on a Toasted Brioche bun
Orphan Breakfast House
3440 C St, Sacramento
|Chicken Asada Sandwich
|$14.00
chicken grilled in salsa & jack cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and mayo
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, scallions, and mayo
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, scallions, pesto, and mayo
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Fixins Soul Kitchen
3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento
|HOT Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Fried chicken coated with out hot chicken sauce, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and coleslaw.
Served with fries.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried chicken served on a toasted bun with honey mustard, lettuce, onion with a Kool Aid pickle on the side.
Served with fries.
PIZZA
Paesanos
1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Provolone, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, arugula, basil aioli, gluten free baguette, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Provolone, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, arugula, basil aioli, artisan roll, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup.
University of Beer
1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$17.50
Nashville-style fried chicken, spicy pickles, coleslaw and Tabasco Aioli, on a ciabatta bun.
|Cali Chicken Sandwich
|$18.50
Grilled chicken, Applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, ranch dressing, ciabatta bun
FRENCH FRIES
Capitol Garage
1500 K St, Sacramento
|Garlic Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Seared garlic chicken, pepperoncini, tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onion, spinach, and basil aioli, on a ciabatta bun , served with pickles and house cut seasoned fries
Pangaea Bier Cafe
2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Fried Chicken Sandwich Special
|$17.00
Our classic fried chicken sandwich served with fries. Comes with a 16oz can of your choosing. *****-MUST BE 21+ TO PURCHASE. PRESENT VALID ID MATCHING THE NAME ON THE ORDER AT THE TIME OF PICK UP. MUST INCLUDE FULL NAME ON THE ORDER TO BE PROCESSED. ALL SALES FINAL.-*****
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried chicken, habanero aioli, slaw on a brioche bun served with a side of fries.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Natomas
2721 Del Paso Road, Sacramento
|BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS
|$6.49
|BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH
|$4.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hub Eats & Drinks
4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento
|CRISPY BUFFLO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.50
BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, BUFFALO SAUCE, RANCH, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES