Chicken teriyaki in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Koshi Ramen image

 

Koshi Ramen

8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TERIYAKI$12.95
Served with Salad, Sunomono, Veggies, and Rice. (No Substitutions)
More about Koshi Ramen
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ahipoki CA

1600 Ethan Way, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1256 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
More about Ahipoki CA
Item pic

BBQ

Teriyaki Time

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Meat Chicken Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)$9.95
6-7oz of Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled Chicken Meat comes over Rice(R) in a Small Bowl with a Side of Steamed Vegetables(V). White Meat(Breast Meat).
Chicken Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)$10.95
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)$9.45
6-7oz of Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled Chicken Meat comes over Rice(R) in a Small Bowl with a Side of Steamed Vegetables(V). Dark Meat(Thigh Meat).
More about Teriyaki Time
Item pic

 

Oz Korean BBQ

3343 Bradshaw Road @ Highway 50, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Chicken lb (Uncooked)$20.99
Chicken marinated in traditional Korean sauce topped with house made teriyaki sauce.
Teriyaki Chicken Box$13.00
Chopped marinated chicken topped with teriyaki sauce, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner$23.99
Chopped marinated chicken topped with teriyaki sauce, served with rice and Korean side dishes.
More about Oz Korean BBQ
Hawaiian Boys BBQ image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawaiian Boys BBQ

1299 FLORIN RD, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (364 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Plate - Teriyaki Chicken$9.99
More about Hawaiian Boys BBQ
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Midtown Sushi

2801 P street, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Teriyaki$12.00
Chicken teriyaki with a side of rice, edamame and fruit
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$15.50
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki served with a side of rice and topped with green onions and sesame seeds
More about Midtown Sushi

