Chicken wraps in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Golden Dragon Restaurant - 2800 Broadway #1
2800 Broadway, Sacramento
|Foil Wrapped Chicken
|$8.50
Savory chicken wrapped in foil triangles. 6 pieces.
Chaat of India
6157 Mack Road, Sacramento
|Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Chicken Chunks Tossed with bell Peppers,
Onion & Blend of Spices & Herbs
wrapped with Naan Bread.
Jeeroz food truck
Mobile Food Truck St, Sacramento
|Chicken Gyro Wrap
|$14.00
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$14.00