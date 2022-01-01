Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Golden Dragon Restaurant image

 

Golden Dragon Restaurant - 2800 Broadway #1

2800 Broadway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Foil Wrapped Chicken$8.50
Savory chicken wrapped in foil triangles. 6 pieces.
More about Golden Dragon Restaurant - 2800 Broadway #1
Banner pic

 

Chaat of India

6157 Mack Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$9.99
Chicken Chunks Tossed with bell Peppers,
Onion & Blend of Spices & Herbs
wrapped with Naan Bread.
More about Chaat of India
Chicken Gyro Wrap image

 

Jeeroz food truck

Mobile Food Truck St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Gyro Wrap$14.00
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$14.00
More about Jeeroz food truck
Capitol Garage image

FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
house chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, smoked bacon, cucumber, cheddar, lettuce red onion, and tzatziki ranch served with pickles and house cut seasoned fries
More about Capitol Garage

