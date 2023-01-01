Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve chilaquiles

TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
CHILAQUILES$13.99
Corn tortilla pieces tossed with scrambled eggs smothered in a traditional guajillo red sauce and topped with queso and crema. Served with frijoles refrítos and Tres
More about TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Food

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.50
More about El Rincon Mexican Food
Item pic

 

Super Taco - Franklin Blvd

7131 Franklin Boulevard, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$12.00
Our take on a classic Mexican breakfast dish served with seasoned breakfast potatoes, refried beans and garnished with a fresh pico de gallo.
More about Super Taco - Franklin Blvd
Item pic

 

Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen

7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.00
Two eggs over medium, hand cut tortilla chips, house made salsa verde, contigo chorizo, queso fresco, crema, sliced red radish, and cilantro.
More about Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen

