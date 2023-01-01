Chilaquiles in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve chilaquiles
TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO
2416 K St, Sacramento
|CHILAQUILES
|$13.99
Corn tortilla pieces tossed with scrambled eggs smothered in a traditional guajillo red sauce and topped with queso and crema. Served with frijoles refrítos and Tres
Super Taco - Franklin Blvd
7131 Franklin Boulevard, Sacramento
|Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Our take on a classic Mexican breakfast dish served with seasoned breakfast potatoes, refried beans and garnished with a fresh pico de gallo.
Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen
7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650, Sacramento
|Chilaquiles
|$14.00
Two eggs over medium, hand cut tortilla chips, house made salsa verde, contigo chorizo, queso fresco, crema, sliced red radish, and cilantro.