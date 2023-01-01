Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve chile relleno

Los Jarritos

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
#15 Chile Relleno$10.59
Chile Relleno$7.69
TRES HERMANAS

 

TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE / CHILE RELLENO$6.99
Cheese stuffed chilaca pepper stuffed dipped in egg batter, and crispy corn tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
CHILE RELLENO LUNCH$14.99
Chilaca peppers, dipped in egg batter, stuffed with cheese and cooked until
golden brown. Served with tortillas.
CHILES RELLENOS DINNER$16.99
Chilaca peppers, dipped in egg batter, stuffed with cheese and cooked until
golden brown. Served with tortillas.
Sac City Brews

 

Sac City Brews

3940 60th St Sacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno$11.50
andouille | pepper jack | whole milk mozzarella | poblano | caramelized onion | chipotle crema | cilantro | cotija
Zócalo

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant

1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (4369 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno$13.00
Poblano chile stuffed just how you like it. Topped with serrano salsa and coleslaw.
Zócalo

 

Zócalo - UV Restaurant

466 Howe Ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno$13.00
Poblano chile stuffed just how you like it. Topped with serrano salsa and coleslaw.
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

 

El Rincon Mexican Food

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile relleno burrito$13.25
Chile Relleno$8.25
Chile Relleno$14.50
