Chile relleno in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve chile relleno
Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|#15 Chile Relleno
|$10.59
|Chile Relleno
|$7.69
TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO
2416 K St, Sacramento
|SIDE / CHILE RELLENO
|$6.99
Cheese stuffed chilaca pepper stuffed dipped in egg batter, and crispy corn tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
|CHILE RELLENO LUNCH
|$14.99
Chilaca peppers, dipped in egg batter, stuffed with cheese and cooked until
golden brown. Served with tortillas.
|CHILES RELLENOS DINNER
|$16.99
Chilaca peppers, dipped in egg batter, stuffed with cheese and cooked until
golden brown. Served with tortillas.
Sac City Brews
3940 60th St Sacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento
|Chile Relleno
|$11.50
andouille | pepper jack | whole milk mozzarella | poblano | caramelized onion | chipotle crema | cilantro | cotija
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Chile Relleno
|$13.00
Poblano chile stuffed just how you like it. Topped with serrano salsa and coleslaw.
Zócalo - UV Restaurant
466 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|Chile Relleno
|$13.00
Poblano chile stuffed just how you like it. Topped with serrano salsa and coleslaw.