Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve chili

KIN Thai Street Eatery image

 

KIN Thai Street Eatery

1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
HOT SAUCE/ CHILI PASTE
More about KIN Thai Street Eatery
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

1230 20th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (12706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soup- Chili - Turkey$5.75
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Item pic

 

Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento

8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS$5.69
REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS$4.69
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.99
More about Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
Item pic

 

Fire Wings Midtown

1700 15th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS$5.69
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$4.99
More about Fire Wings Midtown
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

545 Munroe St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soup- Chili - Turkey$5.75
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Vito's Slice of NY

1800 15th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Thai Chili Fries$6.95
Sweet chili sauce, ranch, serrano chillies and cilantro
Boneless Thai Chili Wings$10.95
Sweet chili sauce, ranch, serrano chilies and cilantro
Traditional Thai Chili Wings$10.95
Sweet chili sauce, ranch, serrano chilies and cilantro
More about Uncle Vito's Slice of NY
BAWK! Chicken + Bar image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Fermented Chili Sauce$1.00
Fermented Chili Sauce$0.75
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
Consumer pic

 

Hao Bao Dumpling House - Stockton Blvd

6821 Stockton Blvd #100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Extra Chili Oil/Sauce$0.50
More about Hao Bao Dumpling House - Stockton Blvd
Item pic

 

Jacks Urban Eats

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soup- Chili - Turkey$5.75
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Delta Shores

8144 Delta Shores, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (6391 reviews)
Takeout
LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS$5.69
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$4.99
More about Fire Wings Delta Shores
University of Beer image

 

University of Beer

196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Sweet Chili (4fl)$1.25
More about University of Beer
Koshi Ramen image

 

Koshi Ramen

8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILI OIL$0.50
More about Koshi Ramen
Item pic

 

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1028 7th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Chili - Cup$7.50
a balance of sweet and spicy texas style
chili with smoked brisket
SM Chili Cheese Fries$8.50
brisket chili, cheddar,
red onion, sour cream
LG Chili Cheese Fries$19.50
waffle fries, brisket chili, sharp cheddar,
red onion, sour cream and fresh jalapeno
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Item pic

 

Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento

6013 Florin Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$4.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS$4.69
More about Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento
Kodaiko Ramen & Bar image

FRIED CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

718 K street, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (568 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Oil$0.50
More about Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
Item pic

 

Oz Korean BBQ

3343 Bradshaw Road @ Highway 50, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Pork Box$13.00
Spicy pork loin filet, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Chili Pork lb (Cooked)$21.99
Spicy. Finely sliced pork marinated in chili sauce.
Sweet Chili Wings
Crispy bone-in wings tossed in sweet chili sauce
More about Oz Korean BBQ
Capitol Garage image

FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Chili$7.00
Mixed veggies with pinto beans in a spiced smokey tomato broth with cheddar and green onion (vegan per request)
More about Capitol Garage
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Natomas

2721 Del Paso Road, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (5461 reviews)
Takeout
LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS$5.69
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$4.99
More about Fire Wings Natomas
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar image

 

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili Shrimp Tacos$8.00
Crispy shrimp, topped with a sweet chili mayo sauce, green onions, shredded cabbage, and salsa.
Sweet Chili Wings$12.50
Tossed in our house made sweet chili sauce.
Sweet Chili Shrimp$13.00
Crispy shrimp with sweet chili mayo and topped with green onions.
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Chicken Tikka Masala

Tandoori Roti

Vegetable Biryani

Taco Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston