Chili in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve chili
KIN Thai Street Eatery
1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento
|HOT SAUCE/ CHILI PASTE
Jacks Urban Eats
1230 20th St, Sacramento
|Soup- Chili - Turkey
|$5.75
Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento
|LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS
|$5.69
|REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS
|$4.69
|LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$5.99
Fire Wings Midtown
1700 15th Street, Sacramento
|LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS
|$5.69
|LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$5.99
|REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$4.99
Jacks Urban Eats
545 Munroe St, Sacramento
|Soup- Chili - Turkey
|$5.75
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY
1800 15th St, Sacramento
|Thai Chili Fries
|$6.95
Sweet chili sauce, ranch, serrano chillies and cilantro
|Boneless Thai Chili Wings
|$10.95
Sweet chili sauce, ranch, serrano chilies and cilantro
|Traditional Thai Chili Wings
|$10.95
Sweet chili sauce, ranch, serrano chilies and cilantro
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Fermented Chili Sauce
|$1.00
|Fermented Chili Sauce
|$0.75
Hao Bao Dumpling House - Stockton Blvd
6821 Stockton Blvd #100, Sacramento
|Extra Chili Oil/Sauce
|$0.50
Jacks Urban Eats
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento
|Soup- Chili - Turkey
|$5.75
Fire Wings Delta Shores
8144 Delta Shores, Sacramento
|LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS
|$5.69
|LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$5.99
|REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$4.99
University of Beer
196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville
|Thai Sweet Chili (4fl)
|$1.25
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1028 7th Street, Sacramento
|Brisket Chili - Cup
|$7.50
a balance of sweet and spicy texas style
chili with smoked brisket
|SM Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.50
brisket chili, cheddar,
red onion, sour cream
|LG Chili Cheese Fries
|$19.50
waffle fries, brisket chili, sharp cheddar,
red onion, sour cream and fresh jalapeno
Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento
6013 Florin Road, Sacramento
|LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$5.99
|REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$4.99
|REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS
|$4.69
Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
718 K street, Sacramento
|Chili Oil
|$0.50
Oz Korean BBQ
3343 Bradshaw Road @ Highway 50, Sacramento
|Chili Pork Box
|$13.00
Spicy pork loin filet, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
|Chili Pork lb (Cooked)
|$21.99
Spicy. Finely sliced pork marinated in chili sauce.
|Sweet Chili Wings
Crispy bone-in wings tossed in sweet chili sauce
Capitol Garage
1500 K St, Sacramento
|Veggie Chili
|$7.00
Mixed veggies with pinto beans in a spiced smokey tomato broth with cheddar and green onion (vegan per request)
Fire Wings Natomas
2721 Del Paso Road, Sacramento
|LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS
|$5.69
|LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$5.99
|REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$4.99
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
1118 16th St., Sacramento
|Sweet Chili Shrimp Tacos
|$8.00
Crispy shrimp, topped with a sweet chili mayo sauce, green onions, shredded cabbage, and salsa.
|Sweet Chili Wings
|$12.50
Tossed in our house made sweet chili sauce.
|Sweet Chili Shrimp
|$13.00
Crispy shrimp with sweet chili mayo and topped with green onions.