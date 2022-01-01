Chimichangas in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Los Jarritos
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES
Los Jarritos
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|#19 Chimichanga
|$10.59
|Chimichanga
|$7.59
More about TRES HERMANAS
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|CHIMICHANGA DINNER
|$14.99
Choose chicken, shredded beef, or carnitas in this deep fried burrito, topped with sour cream, guacamole, a splash of guajillo red sauce and topped with pico and cheese.
|SIDE/ CHIMICHANGA
|$10.99
Choose chicken, shredded beef, or carnitas in this deep fried burrito, topped with sour cream, guacamole, a splash of guajillo red sauce and topped with pico and cheese.
|CHIMICHANGA DINNER
|$15.99
Choose chicken, shredded beef, or carnitas in this deep fried burrito, topped with sour cream, guacamole, a splash of guajillo red sauce and topped with pico and cheese.
More about El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
3030 T Street, Sacramento
|Chimichanga
|$12.99