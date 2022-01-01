Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve chimichangas

Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
#19 Chimichanga$10.59
Chimichanga$7.59
More about Los Jarritos
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
CHIMICHANGA DINNER$14.99
Choose chicken, shredded beef, or carnitas in this deep fried burrito, topped with sour cream, guacamole, a splash of guajillo red sauce and topped with pico and cheese.
SIDE/ CHIMICHANGA$10.99
Choose chicken, shredded beef, or carnitas in this deep fried burrito, topped with sour cream, guacamole, a splash of guajillo red sauce and topped with pico and cheese.
CHIMICHANGA DINNER$15.99
Choose chicken, shredded beef, or carnitas in this deep fried burrito, topped with sour cream, guacamole, a splash of guajillo red sauce and topped with pico and cheese.
More about TRES HERMANAS
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga$12.99
More about El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Ste 140, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$11.99
Your Choice of Meat. Deep fried with cheese then topped with sour cream.
W/Rice Beans
More about Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

