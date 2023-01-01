Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Midtown - 1350 16th Street

1350 16th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)$11.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Our Grilled Chicken, drizzled with our house-made Chipotle Aioli, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Midtown - 1350 16th Street
Item pic

 

Bradshaws Sandwich Shoppe

3591 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken BBQ$0.00
Chipotle, Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, BBQ
More about Bradshaws Sandwich Shoppe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TACOS CHIPOTLE CHICKEN$13.50
GRILLED CHICKEN, CABBAGE, PICO, COTIJA CHEESE
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough - Freeport Blvd

4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)$11.99
More about West Coast Sourdough - Freeport Blvd
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough - Florin

1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)$11.99
More about West Coast Sourdough - Florin
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough - Marconi Ave

2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)$11.99
More about West Coast Sourdough - Marconi Ave

