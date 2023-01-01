Chipotle chicken in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
More about West Coast Sourdough - Midtown - 1350 16th Street
West Coast Sourdough - Midtown - 1350 16th Street
1350 16th Street, Sacramento
|#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)
|$11.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Our Grilled Chicken, drizzled with our house-made Chipotle Aioli, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about Bradshaws Sandwich Shoppe
Bradshaws Sandwich Shoppe
3591 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento
|Chipotle Chicken BBQ
|$0.00
Chipotle, Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, BBQ
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hub Eats & Drinks
4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento
|TACOS CHIPOTLE CHICKEN
|$13.50
GRILLED CHICKEN, CABBAGE, PICO, COTIJA CHEESE
More about West Coast Sourdough - Freeport Blvd
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough - Freeport Blvd
4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento
More about West Coast Sourdough - Florin
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough - Florin
1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento
More about West Coast Sourdough - Marconi Ave
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough - Marconi Ave
2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento
