Chips and salsa in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

TACOS

Cuatro Amigos

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1071 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$3.50
House fried chips with your choice of our homemade salsas.
More about Cuatro Amigos
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS AND SALSA COMBO
CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS AND SALSA COMBO
More about TRES HERMANAS
Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana image

 

Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana

5635 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
Medium Chips & Salsa$6.99
More about Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
Chips and Salsa image

 

Polanco Cantina

414 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sm Guacamole with Chips & Salsa$10.00
Freshly made guacamole, topped with Cotija cheese & served with tortilla chips & salsa
Chips and Salsa$5.00
Fresh corn tortilla chips with our famous house-salsa
More about Polanco Cantina
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Zócalo

1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (4369 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DE LA CASA MARGARITA + Chips & Salsa$18.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
CHIPS & SALSA$18.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
More about Zócalo
Item pic

 

Zócalo

466 Howe Ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DE LA CASA MARGARITA + Chips & Salsa$18.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
CHIPS & SALSA$18.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
More about Zócalo
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$4.50
More about Taqueria Jalisco
Banner pic

 

Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats

715 56th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa$3.00
More about Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
Item pic

 

Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Ste 140, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$3.50
House fried chips with your choice of our homemade salsas.
Chips & Salsa$3.50
More about Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

