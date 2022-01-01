Chips and salsa in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about Cuatro Amigos
TACOS
Cuatro Amigos
2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Sacramento
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.50
House fried chips with your choice of our homemade salsas.
More about TRES HERMANAS
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS AND SALSA COMBO
|CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS AND SALSA COMBO
More about Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
5635 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento
|Medium Chips & Salsa
|$6.99
More about Polanco Cantina
Polanco Cantina
414 K Street, Sacramento
|Sm Guacamole with Chips & Salsa
|$10.00
Freshly made guacamole, topped with Cotija cheese & served with tortilla chips & salsa
|Chips and Salsa
|$5.00
Fresh corn tortilla chips with our famous house-salsa
More about Zócalo
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Zócalo
1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|DE LA CASA MARGARITA + Chips & Salsa
|$18.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$18.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
More about Zócalo
Zócalo
466 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|DE LA CASA MARGARITA + Chips & Salsa
|$18.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$18.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
More about Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
715 56th St, Sacramento
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.00