Chocolate cake in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Chocolate Cake$9.00
French Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse

2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
7 Later Chocolate Cake$9.00
Colossal layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake sandwiches with our silky smooth chocolate filing
Chocolate Volcano Cake$7.00
Soft chocolate cake with hot chocolate ganache flowing from its centre, and served with Haagen Dazs vanilla ice cream
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe image

 

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$6.45
Freshly-baked chocolate cake drizzled with creamy chocolate.
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

