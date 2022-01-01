Chocolate cake in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Warm Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
French Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento
|7 Later Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Colossal layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake sandwiches with our silky smooth chocolate filing
|Chocolate Volcano Cake
|$7.00
Soft chocolate cake with hot chocolate ganache flowing from its centre, and served with Haagen Dazs vanilla ice cream