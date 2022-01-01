Chocolate chip cookies in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about West Coast Sourdough
West Coast Sourdough
1350 16th Street, Sacramento
|Chocolate Chip Cookie*
|$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
More about West Coast Sourdough
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento
|Chocolate Chip Cookie*
|$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
More about Burger Patch
Burger Patch
4400 Freeport Blvd Suite 160, Sacramento
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)
|$1.99
One homemade cookie, with premium non-gmo chocolate chips & gourmet sea salt flakes!
*Contains gluten and almond.
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
More about Burger Patch - East Sacramento
Burger Patch - East Sacramento
1420 65th Street, Sacramento
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)
|$1.99
One homemade cookie, with premium non-gmo chocolate chips & gourmet sea salt flakes!
*Contains gluten and almond.
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
More about Track 7 The Other Side
Track 7 The Other Side
5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento
|Salted Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Baked fresh daily
More about Statehouse at the Capitol
Statehouse at the Capitol
1315 10th St, Sacramento
|Statehouse Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
More about West Coast Sourdough
West Coast Sourdough
825 Russell blvd # 23, Davis
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
More about Burger Patch - Midtown
Burger Patch - Midtown
2301 K Street, Sacramento
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)
|$1.99
One homemade cookie, with premium non-gmo chocolate chips & gourmet sea salt flakes!
*Contains gluten and almond.
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
More about West Coast Sourdough
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento
|Chocolate Chip Cookie*
|$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
More about Joon Market
Joon Market
5401 H Street, Sacramento
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.00
Dark Chocolate, Maldon Salt