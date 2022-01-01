Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

West Coast Sourdough

1350 16th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie*$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
More about West Coast Sourdough
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie*$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
More about West Coast Sourdough
Item pic

 

Burger Patch

4400 Freeport Blvd Suite 160, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)$1.99
One homemade cookie, with premium non-gmo chocolate chips & gourmet sea salt flakes!
*Contains gluten and almond.
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
More about Burger Patch
Item pic

 

Burger Patch - East Sacramento

1420 65th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)$1.99
One homemade cookie, with premium non-gmo chocolate chips & gourmet sea salt flakes!
*Contains gluten and almond.
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
More about Burger Patch - East Sacramento
Salted Double Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Track 7 The Other Side

5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento

Avg 4.3 (614 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salted Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Baked fresh daily
More about Track 7 The Other Side
Item pic

 

Statehouse at the Capitol

1315 10th St, Sacramento

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Statehouse Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Statehouse at the Capitol
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

West Coast Sourdough

825 Russell blvd # 23, Davis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
More about West Coast Sourdough
Item pic

 

Burger Patch - Midtown

2301 K Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)$1.99
One homemade cookie, with premium non-gmo chocolate chips & gourmet sea salt flakes!
*Contains gluten and almond.
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
More about Burger Patch - Midtown
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie*$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
More about West Coast Sourdough
Joon Market image

 

Joon Market

5401 H Street, Sacramento

Avg 5 (57 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
Dark Chocolate, Maldon Salt
More about Joon Market
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie*$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
More about West Coast Sourdough

