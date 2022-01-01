Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve chopped salad

Piatti image

 

Piatti - Sacramento

571 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped salad$15.00
oasted peppers, chickpeas, carrots, cauliflower, olives, provolone, salami, herb vinaigrette
More about Piatti - Sacramento
Dukes Plates & Pints image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Cobb Salad$17.99
Romaine, Chopped Tomatoes, Salami, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House Roasted Turkey, Boiled Egg, Creamy Dill Dressing
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
Consumer pic

 

Jayna Gyro - Sacramento

3101 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Chopped Salad Special$10.65
More about Jayna Gyro - Sacramento

