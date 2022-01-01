Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Egg & Potato Breakfast Burrito$5.59
More about Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway
Sac City Brews image

 

Sac City Brews

3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito Chorizo$10.50
poblano & cheddar scrambled egg | fried red potato | avocado | chipotle crema | chorizo
More about Sac City Brews
Tacoa image

 

Tacoa

6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Burrito$9.25
Spiced pork chorizo, rice, beans, pico de gallo
More about Tacoa
Orphan Breakfast House image

 

Orphan Breakfast House

3440 C St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo Burrito$14.00
Eggs scrambled with beef chorizo, wrapped in a flour tortilla with potatoes & a Mexican cheese blend. Topped with a cilantro lime sour cream & served with a side of salsa.
More about Orphan Breakfast House

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Chips And Salsa

Cake Shakes

Calamari

Chicken Salad

Lobsters

Short Ribs

Tamales

Bisque

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (875 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (530 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston