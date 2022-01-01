Chorizo burritos in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
More about Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES
Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|Chorizo Egg & Potato Breakfast Burrito
|$5.59
More about Sac City Brews
Sac City Brews
3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento
|Breakfast Burrito Chorizo
|$10.50
poblano & cheddar scrambled egg | fried red potato | avocado | chipotle crema | chorizo
More about Tacoa
Tacoa
6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento
|Chorizo Burrito
|$9.25
Spiced pork chorizo, rice, beans, pico de gallo