Chow mein in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve chow mein

Chow Mein image

 

Golden Dragon Restaurant

2800 Broadway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chow Mein$12.50
Classic Egg Noodles stir-fried with beansprouts, shredded cabbage, celery, carrots, scallions, and white onions with your choice of protein.
More about Golden Dragon Restaurant
Item pic

 

Hao Bao Dumpling House - Stockton Blvd

6821 Stockton Blvd #100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Fried House Noodles (Chow Mein)$14.69
More about Hao Bao Dumpling House - Stockton Blvd
Item pic

SOUPS • NOODLES

Hao Bao Dumplings

1021 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Pan-Fried House-made Noodle (Chow Mein)$14.69
More about Hao Bao Dumplings
Item pic

 

Twin Lotus Thai

8345 Folsom Blvd #119, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chow Mein$12.95
Choice of Meat; Thai style pan-fried egg noodles with cabbage, onion, bean sprouts, carrots, and baby corn in a brown sauce
More about Twin Lotus Thai

