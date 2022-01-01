Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve clam chowder

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough

1350 16th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder - Daily!*
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
More about West Coast Sourdough
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder - Daily!*
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
More about West Coast Sourdough
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento

6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (4293 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$6.00
Creamy with clams and potatoes
More about Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
Clam Chowder image

 

West Coast Sourdough

825 Russell blvd # 23, Davis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
More about West Coast Sourdough
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar image

 

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder$18.00
New England style, potatoes, onions and clams, accompanied with crostinis.
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder - Daily!*
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
More about West Coast Sourdough
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder - Daily!*
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
More about West Coast Sourdough
Restaurant banner

 

Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores

8148 Delta Shores Circle Ste. 140, sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder$6.00
Creamy with clams and potatoes
More about Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores

