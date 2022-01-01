Clams in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve clams
West Coast Sourdough
1350 16th Street, Sacramento
|Clam Chowder - Daily!*
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zinfandel Grille
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|CLAMS & MUSSELS
|$20.00
Calabrian Chili, Garlic Bread, Sundried Tomato, White Wine, Shallot
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento
|Clams
|$13.00
Manila Clams
|Clam Chowder
|$6.00
Creamy with clams and potatoes
West Coast Sourdough
825 Russell blvd # 23, Davis
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
1118 16th St., Sacramento
|Clam Chowder
|$18.00
New England style, potatoes, onions and clams, accompanied with crostinis.
|Clam Steamers
|$15.00
Manila Clams, Buttery garlic broth, choirzo, and crostinis.
|Clam Linguine
|$24.00
Manila clams, parmesan cheese, and linguine noodles tossed in a white wine garlic cream sauce, accompanied with two slices of bread.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento
