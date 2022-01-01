Cobb salad in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about West Coast Sourdough
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento
|Cobb Salad*
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Turkey, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and sliced egg piled on a bed of garden fresh lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing!
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dukes Plates & Pints
510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$17.99
Romaine, Chopped Tomatoes, Salami, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House Roasted Turkey, Boiled Egg, Creamy Dill Dressing
More about Just Eat Takeout
Just Eat Takeout
1226 20th St, Sacramento
|Cobb Wedge Salad
|$13.00
Iceberg Lettuce Wedge, Tomato, Red Onion, Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Bacon Crumbles, Ranch and Blue Cheese dressing
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hub Eats & Drinks
4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento
|THE HUB HOUSE COBB-SALAD
|$14.00
CHOPPED ROMAINE & SPRING MIX, HARD BOILED EGG, CHERRY TOMATOES, CRISPY BACON, AVOCADO, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLE AND BLEU CHEESE DRESSING
More about West Coast Sourdough
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento
|Cobb Salad*
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing