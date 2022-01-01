Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve cobb salad

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad*
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse

2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.00
Turkey, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and sliced egg piled on a bed of garden fresh lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing!
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Cobb Salad$17.99
Romaine, Chopped Tomatoes, Salami, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House Roasted Turkey, Boiled Egg, Creamy Dill Dressing
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
Just Eat Takeout

1226 20th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Wedge Salad$13.00
Iceberg Lettuce Wedge, Tomato, Red Onion, Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Bacon Crumbles, Ranch and Blue Cheese dressing
More about Just Eat Takeout
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
THE HUB HOUSE COBB-SALAD$14.00
CHOPPED ROMAINE & SPRING MIX, HARD BOILED EGG, CHERRY TOMATOES, CRISPY BACON, AVOCADO, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLE AND BLEU CHEESE DRESSING
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad*
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad*
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough

