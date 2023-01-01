Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve corn dogs

Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen

7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650, Sacramento

Kids Corn Dog$6.00
Beef frank hand dipped and fried until golden brown
Kobe Beef Corn Dog$12.00
Snake river farms 100% kobe beef frank. Hand-dipped and fried until golden brown. Served with our smoked honey mustard
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
Arabiki Corn Dogs$7.50
japanese sausages (2pc.) cornmeal batter, spicy mustard
Umai Savory Hot Dogs/R&B Tea House - K St. - Midtown

1630 K St, Sacramento

Umai Corn Dog$3.50
All beef hot dog covered in cornbread & bread crumb. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).
