Corn dogs in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve corn dogs
More about Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen
Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen
7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650, Sacramento
|Kids Corn Dog
|$6.00
Beef frank hand dipped and fried until golden brown
|Kobe Beef Corn Dog
|$12.00
Snake river farms 100% kobe beef frank. Hand-dipped and fried until golden brown. Served with our smoked honey mustard
More about Binchoyaki
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
|Arabiki Corn Dogs
|$7.50
japanese sausages (2pc.) cornmeal batter, spicy mustard
More about Umai Savory Hot Dogs/R&B Tea House - K St. - Midtown
Umai Savory Hot Dogs/R&B Tea House - K St. - Midtown
1630 K St, Sacramento
|Umai Corn Dog
|$3.50
All beef hot dog covered in cornbread & bread crumb. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).