Cowboy burgers in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants that serve cowboy burgers

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Leatherby's Family Creamery - Arden

2333 Arden Way, Sacramento

Avg 4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Cowboy Bacon Burger$14.99
Sweet and tangy BBQ sauce tops bacon, cheddar, french fried onions, LTOP
More about Leatherby's Family Creamery - Arden
University of Beer - Vacaville

196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cowboy Burger$19.00
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
More about University of Beer - Vacaville
University of Beer - Sacramento

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cowboy Burger$19.00
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
More about University of Beer - Sacramento

