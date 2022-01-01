Crispy chicken in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve crispy chicken
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|#5 DINNER / chicken enchilada & chicken crispy taco
|$15.99
Chicken enchilada topped with your choice of sauce and a crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
|#3 DINNER/ Chicken crispy taco & pork Tamal
|$15.99
Crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese, and a house made tamal with seasoned pork stuffing and topped with ranchera sauce.
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento
|Pete's Crispy Chicken
|$15.00
Crispy chicken, lettuce, and tomato, served on an oil topped bun with Pete's signature sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Oak Park Brewing Co.
3514 Broadway, Sacramento
|Crispy Chicken Bites
|$8.00
Served with ketchup & ranch dressing
Statehouse at the Capitol
1315 10th St, Sacramento
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.70
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Southwest Aioli on a Sourdough Baguette
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
deep fried shell, seasoned chicken, Rosie's special buttermilk, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.