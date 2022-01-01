Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken image

 

BurgerIM

7465 Rush River Drive, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$6.99
More about BurgerIM
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
#5 DINNER / chicken enchilada & chicken crispy taco$15.99
Chicken enchilada topped with your choice of sauce and a crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
#3 DINNER/ Chicken crispy taco & pork Tamal$15.99
Crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese, and a house made tamal with seasoned pork stuffing and topped with ranchera sauce.
More about TRES HERMANAS
Item pic

 

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse

2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pete's Crispy Chicken$15.00
Crispy chicken, lettuce, and tomato, served on an oil topped bun with Pete's signature sauce
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Oak Park Brewing Co. image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Oak Park Brewing Co.

3514 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Bites$8.00
Served with ketchup & ranch dressing
More about Oak Park Brewing Co.
Statehouse at the Capitol image

 

Statehouse at the Capitol

1315 10th St, Sacramento

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.70
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Southwest Aioli on a Sourdough Baguette
More about Statehouse at the Capitol
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos$11.00
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
deep fried shell, seasoned chicken, Rosie's special buttermilk, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.
More about Taqueria Jalisco
Crispy Buffalo Chicken-SANDWICH image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CRISPY BUFFLO CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, BUFFALO SAUCE, RANCH, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks

