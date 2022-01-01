Crispy tacos in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve crispy tacos
More about TRES HERMANAS
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|#5 DINNER / chicken enchilada & chicken crispy taco
|$15.99
Chicken enchilada topped with your choice of sauce and a crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
|#5 DINNER / chicken enchilada & chicken crispy taco
|$15.99
Chicken enchilada topped with your choice of sauce and a crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
|CRISPY TACO LUNCH
|$11.99
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
More about Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
5635 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento
|#3 Crispy Taco & Enchilada Combination Plate
|$15.99
More about Track 7 The Other Side
Track 7 The Other Side
5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento
|Crispy Fish Tacos (3)
|$16.00
Fried Track 7 beer battered rock cod, served with malt vinegar aioli, jalapeno slaw, corn tortillas and a cilantro garnish.
More about Taqueria Jalisco
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
deep fried shell, seasoned chicken, Rosie's special buttermilk, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.
More about Midtown's Cantina Alley
GRILL
Midtown's Cantina Alley
2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento
|Crispy Papa Taco
|$3.75
DEEP FRIED POTATO TACO. TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, SALSA VERDE, COTIJA CHEESE AND A RADISH GARNISH.