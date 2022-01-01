Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve crispy tacos

TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
#5 DINNER / chicken enchilada & chicken crispy taco$15.99
Chicken enchilada topped with your choice of sauce and a crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
#5 DINNER / chicken enchilada & chicken crispy taco$15.99
Chicken enchilada topped with your choice of sauce and a crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
CRISPY TACO LUNCH$11.99
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
More about TRES HERMANAS
Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana image

 

Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana

5635 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
#3 Crispy Taco & Enchilada Combination Plate$15.99
More about Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
dc8dacd7-b4b3-4358-aad7-c744441d1dcc image

 

Track 7 The Other Side

5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento

Avg 4.3 (614 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Fish Tacos (3)$16.00
Fried Track 7 beer battered rock cod, served with malt vinegar aioli, jalapeno slaw, corn tortillas and a cilantro garnish.
More about Track 7 The Other Side
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos$11.00
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
deep fried shell, seasoned chicken, Rosie's special buttermilk, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.
More about Taqueria Jalisco
Midtown's Cantina Alley image

GRILL

Midtown's Cantina Alley

2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento

Avg 4 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Papa Taco$3.75
DEEP FRIED POTATO TACO. TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, SALSA VERDE, COTIJA CHEESE AND A RADISH GARNISH.
More about Midtown's Cantina Alley
Consumer pic

 

Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Ste 140, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Taco$3.99
Crispy Taco Shell filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de Gallo, queso fresco and sour cream
More about Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

