Cucumber salad in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Item pic

 

Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen

7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Watermelon Cucumber Salad$12.00
Watermelon, Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Strawberry Vinaigrette, on a Bed of Mixed Greens
More about Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100

1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sunomono Cucumber Salad$4.00
More about Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse

1322 V St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Watermelon Salad$0.00
*Gluten-Free*
*Vegetarian*
More about Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
Banner pic

 

Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market - Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market

1801 L St, Suite 50, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$4.50
More about Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market - Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market

