Cupcakes in Sacramento

Salty Caramel Ice Cream and Devil's Food Cake Ice Cream layered with Jacobson Salty Caramel and Devil's Food Cake Chunks.

All of Ginger Elizabeth's ice creams are house-pasteurized and hand-crafted in micro-batches using locally sourced and organic ingredients as much as possible. Best eaten within 3-4 days of purchase!

One pint (16oz)

Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten.

