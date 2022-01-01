Curry in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve curry
KIN Thai Street Eatery
1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento
|Vegan Curry Puffs
|$11.00
|Yellow Curry
|$14.00
Grilled assorted vegetables, potatoes, coconut milk mild yellow curry.
|Massaman Curry
|$16.00
Aromatic creamy mild curry with cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, cumin, bay leaves, nutmeg, and mace, coconut milk, onions, potatoes, peanuts, wtih stewed chicken leg or stewed beef
India Oven
3511 truxel road #100, Sacramento
|Punjabi Goat Curry
|$17.95
|Lamb Curry
|$16.95
|Spiced Curry Leaf Chicken
|$8.95
Haveli Restaurant & Banquet
1910 Canterbury Road, Sacramento
|Haveli Specials Goat Karahi 1 lb (1-2 Guests ) - One of haveli's favorite signature goat dish cooked freshly in a wok. This thicker textured curry is sizzling and full of flavor.
|$17.99
|Fish Curry
|$11.99
|Goat Korma Curry (Mutton)- Cooked in a house special curry sauce and herbs
|$12.99
Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
718 K street, Sacramento
|Tofu Katsu Curry Donburi
|$15.00
spring vegetables, pickled onions & ginger, steamed rice, negi
AL-Maidah
1407 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|Lamb curry combo
|$14.99
|Lamb Korma Curry
|$13.99
|Chicken curry combo
|$13.51
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
|Curry Ramen or Udon
|$18.00
two shrimp tempura, scallions, crème fraiche, braised beef and veggie curry broth
|Curry Tub (quart)
|$16.00
bulk order of our curry that feeds up to 3, reheat with a touch of water and bring it back to a full boil, also freezes great
|Curry Fries
|$13.50
fries topped with braised beef and veggie curry, creme fraiche, cheese, scallions
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
2718 J St, Sacramento
|Green Curry Tofu
|$19.00
Crispy Tofu / Thai Basil / Coconut Green Curry / Basmati Rice / Asparagus
Twin Lotus Thai
8345 Folsom Blvd #119, Sacramento
|Yellow Curry (w/ Rice)
|$13.95
Yellow curry with coconut
milk, potato, onion, and carrot.
|Green Curry (w/ Rice)
|$13.95
Green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoot,
bell pepper, eggplant, green beans & basil.
|Yellow Curry (Quick Lunch)
|$9.95