Curry in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

KIN Thai Street Eatery

1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Curry Puffs$11.00
Yellow Curry$14.00
Grilled assorted vegetables, potatoes, coconut milk mild yellow curry.
Massaman Curry$16.00
Aromatic creamy mild curry with cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, cumin, bay leaves, nutmeg, and mace, coconut milk, onions, potatoes, peanuts, wtih stewed chicken leg or stewed beef
More about KIN Thai Street Eatery
Item pic

 

India Oven

3511 truxel road #100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Punjabi Goat Curry$17.95
Lamb Curry$16.95
Spiced Curry Leaf Chicken$8.95
More about India Oven
Haveli Restaurant & Banquet image

 

Haveli Restaurant & Banquet

1910 Canterbury Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Haveli Specials Goat Karahi 1 lb (1-2 Guests ) - One of haveli's favorite signature goat dish cooked freshly in a wok. This thicker textured curry is sizzling and full of flavor.$17.99
Fish Curry$11.99
Goat Korma Curry (Mutton)- Cooked in a house special curry sauce and herbs$12.99
More about Haveli Restaurant & Banquet
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

718 K street, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (568 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tofu Katsu Curry Donburi$15.00
spring vegetables, pickled onions & ginger, steamed rice, negi
More about Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
AL-Maidah image

 

AL-Maidah

1407 Howe Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb curry combo$14.99
Lamb Korma Curry$13.99
Chicken curry combo$13.51
More about AL-Maidah
Item pic

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Ramen or Udon$18.00
two shrimp tempura, scallions, crème fraiche, braised beef and veggie curry broth
Curry Tub (quart)$16.00
bulk order of our curry that feeds up to 3, reheat with a touch of water and bring it back to a full boil, also freezes great
Curry Fries$13.50
fries topped with braised beef and veggie curry, creme fraiche, cheese, scallions
More about Binchoyaki
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

2718 J St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (2696 reviews)
Takeout
Green Curry Tofu$19.00
Crispy Tofu / Thai Basil / Coconut Green Curry / Basmati Rice / Asparagus
More about The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Twin Lotus Thai

8345 Folsom Blvd #119, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow Curry (w/ Rice)$13.95
Yellow curry with coconut
milk, potato, onion, and carrot.
Green Curry (w/ Rice)$13.95
Green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoot,
bell pepper, eggplant, green beans & basil.
Yellow Curry (Quick Lunch)$9.95
More about Twin Lotus Thai
Hawaiian Boys BBQ image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawaiian Boys BBQ

1299 FLORIN RD, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (364 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Plate - Curry Chicken Katsu$9.99
More about Hawaiian Boys BBQ

