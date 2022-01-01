Dumplings in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
1801 L St, Sacramento
|Pho XLB Dumpling (8)
|$12.00
|Fried Chicken Dumplings (8)
|$7.00
More about Hao Bao Dumpling House - Stockton Blvd
Hao Bao Dumpling House - Stockton Blvd
6821 Stockton Blvd #100, Sacramento
|Chicken Dumpling Soup
|$14.19
|Veggie Dumpling Soup
|$14.19
|Pork Dumpling Soup
|$14.19
More about Hao Bao Dumplings
SOUPS • NOODLES
Hao Bao Dumplings
1021 K Street, Sacramento
|Beef Dumpling Soup
|$14.69
|Veggie Dumpling Soup
|$14.19
|Dumpling Soup
|$3.50
More about Fish Face Poke Bar
Fish Face Poke Bar
1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO
|Miso Soup w Tofu and Veg Dumplings
|$4.75
|Miso Soup w Tofu and Pork Dumplings
|$4.75
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento
|Chicken & Dumplings (Monday)
This hearty home-style favorite features tender herb dumplings seasoned with parsley and black pepper, simmered in a rich chicken stock with sliced carrots, onions, celery, and chunks of tender chicken. Served on Monday!