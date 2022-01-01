Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve dumplings

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar

1801 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Pho XLB Dumpling (8)$12.00
Fried Chicken Dumplings (8)$7.00
More about Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
Chicken Soup image

 

Hao Bao Dumpling House - Stockton Blvd

6821 Stockton Blvd #100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Dumpling Soup$14.19
Veggie Dumpling Soup$14.19
Pork Dumpling Soup$14.19
More about Hao Bao Dumpling House - Stockton Blvd
Beef Dumpling Soup image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Hao Bao Dumplings

1021 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Dumpling Soup$14.69
Veggie Dumpling Soup$14.19
Dumpling Soup$3.50
More about Hao Bao Dumplings
Consumer pic

 

Fish Face Poke Bar

1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Soup w Tofu and Veg Dumplings$4.75
Miso Soup w Tofu and Pork Dumplings$4.75
More about Fish Face Poke Bar
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse image

 

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse

2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Dumplings (Monday)
This hearty home-style favorite features tender herb dumplings seasoned with parsley and black pepper, simmered in a rich chicken stock with sliced carrots, onions, celery, and chunks of tender chicken. Served on Monday!
More about Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Kodaiko Ramen & Bar image

FRIED CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

718 K street, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (568 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dumpling Miso$22.00
More about Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

