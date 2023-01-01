Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve egg benedict

Stagecoach Restaurant

4365 Florin Road, Sacramento

Stagecoach Style Eggs Benedict w/orange Hollandaise$18.95
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit
SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Alaro Craft Brewery & Restaurant

2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (731 reviews)
Alaro Eggs Benedict$17.00
Alaro Eggs Benedict - Poached Eggs, Spanish Serrano Jamón (Ham), Arugula, Hollandaise on Toasted Levain Sourdough served with Crispy Potatoes
Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen

7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650, Sacramento

Eggs Benedict$13.00
Two poached eggs, toasted English muffin, Canadian bacon, house made hollandaise, and a side of country potatoes.
