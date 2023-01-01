Egg benedict in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve egg benedict
Stagecoach Restaurant
4365 Florin Road, Sacramento
|Stagecoach Style Eggs Benedict w/orange Hollandaise
|$18.95
Served with choice of: home fried potatoes, buttered grits, fried grits n' molasses, rice n' gravy, or fresh fruit
SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Alaro Craft Brewery & Restaurant
2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Alaro Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Alaro Eggs Benedict - Poached Eggs, Spanish Serrano Jamón (Ham), Arugula, Hollandaise on Toasted Levain Sourdough served with Crispy Potatoes