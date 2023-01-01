Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

BBQ

Teriyaki Time Natomas

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Rolls (4 pcs, Deep-fried)$6.45
Deep-Fried Spring Rolls.
Vegetables inside.
More about Teriyaki Time Natomas
Main pic

 

Pho City Vietnamese Cuisine - 6175 Stockton Blvd Ste 200

6175 Stockton Blvd Ste 200, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
[BunT,TN,CG] Grilled Pork, Prawn and Egg Roll w/Vermicelli$14.00
[Bun,TN,CG] Grilled Pork and Egg Roll w/Vermicelli$13.00
More about Pho City Vietnamese Cuisine - 6175 Stockton Blvd Ste 200
Item pic

 

Twin Lotus Thai - 8345 Folsom Blvd #119

8345 Folsom Blvd #119, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Egg Roll (Pork)$9.25
Fried Egg Roll (Veggie)$8.25
Deep-fried rolls stuffed with carrots, and cabbage; served with sweet & spicy chili sauce
More about Twin Lotus Thai - 8345 Folsom Blvd #119

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Cheese Enchiladas

Steak Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Biryani

French Fries

Naan

Pasta Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (988 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (779 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (435 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston