Enchiladas in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve enchiladas

Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
#4 Enchilada, Tamale$9.99
#6 Burrito, Enchilada$9.99
Chile Verde Enchilada$3.79
More about Los Jarritos
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
#5 DINNER / chicken enchilada & chicken crispy taco$15.99
Chicken enchilada topped with your choice of sauce and a crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
#5 DINNER / chicken enchilada & chicken crispy taco$15.99
Chicken enchilada topped with your choice of sauce and a crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
VEGGIE ENCHILADA LUNCH$13.99
Sautéed onions, squash, mushrooms, bell peppers and spinach. Topped with spicy green sauce.
More about TRES HERMANAS
Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana image

 

Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana

5635 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
#3 Crispy Taco & Enchilada Combination Plate$15.99
Enchilada$3.99
More about Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products image

 

La Esperanza Mexican Food Products

5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
#6. Burrito, Enchilada$6.99
Ground Beef Enchilada$1.75
Topped with red sauce and cheese
Chicken Enchilada$1.75
Shredded chicken topped with red sauce and cheese
More about La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
Polanco Cantina image

 

Polanco Cantina

414 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchilada de Pollo$21.00
Oven roasted and shredded chicken smothered in salsa verde topped with crema and cotija cheese
More about Polanco Cantina
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Zócalo

1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (4369 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salsa Roja Enchiladas
Two Enchiladas filled with Braised Chicken and Jack Cheese. Topped with a sauce consisting of California and Japones Chiles, Roasted Tomato, and Cumin; Sour cream and Cotija Cheese.
Mix Enchiladas
Enchiladas$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
More about Zócalo
Enchiladas image

 

Zócalo

466 Howe Ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchilada & Churro
An Enchilada topped with Red Sauce, Cotija Cheese, and filled with Cheese only or Chicken and Cheese. Includes Black Beans, White Rice, and Dessert-Ice Cream and a Churro.
Enchiladas$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
Mole Enchiladas
Two Enchiladas filled with Braised Chicken and Jack Cheese. Topped with a sauce with hints of Chile, Dried Fruits, Toasted Nuts and Chocolate-26 ingredients in all. *CONTAINS PEANUTS.
More about Zócalo
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Enchiladas$2.75
Combo Enchilada Taco$11.99
Enchiladas Mexicanas$12.99
More about El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Ste 140, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cuatro Amigos Enchilada Combo$12.99
Two Enchiladas filled with your choice of meat topped off with cheese, sour cream, and shredded lettuce
More about Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

