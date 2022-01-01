Enchiladas in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve enchiladas
Los Jarritos
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|#4 Enchilada, Tamale
|$9.99
|#6 Burrito, Enchilada
|$9.99
|Chile Verde Enchilada
|$3.79
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|#5 DINNER / chicken enchilada & chicken crispy taco
|$15.99
Chicken enchilada topped with your choice of sauce and a crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
|VEGGIE ENCHILADA LUNCH
|$13.99
Sautéed onions, squash, mushrooms, bell peppers and spinach. Topped with spicy green sauce.
Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
5635 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento
|#3 Crispy Taco & Enchilada Combination Plate
|$15.99
|Enchilada
|$3.99
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|#6. Burrito, Enchilada
|$6.99
|Ground Beef Enchilada
|$1.75
Topped with red sauce and cheese
|Chicken Enchilada
|$1.75
Shredded chicken topped with red sauce and cheese
Polanco Cantina
414 K Street, Sacramento
|Enchilada de Pollo
|$21.00
Oven roasted and shredded chicken smothered in salsa verde topped with crema and cotija cheese
Zócalo
1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Salsa Roja Enchiladas
Two Enchiladas filled with Braised Chicken and Jack Cheese. Topped with a sauce consisting of California and Japones Chiles, Roasted Tomato, and Cumin; Sour cream and Cotija Cheese.
|Mix Enchiladas
|Enchiladas
|$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
Zócalo
466 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|Enchilada & Churro
An Enchilada topped with Red Sauce, Cotija Cheese, and filled with Cheese only or Chicken and Cheese. Includes Black Beans, White Rice, and Dessert-Ice Cream and a Churro.
|Enchiladas
|$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
|Mole Enchiladas
Two Enchiladas filled with Braised Chicken and Jack Cheese. Topped with a sauce with hints of Chile, Dried Fruits, Toasted Nuts and Chocolate-26 ingredients in all. *CONTAINS PEANUTS.
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
3030 T Street, Sacramento
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$2.75
|Combo Enchilada Taco
|$11.99
|Enchiladas Mexicanas
|$12.99