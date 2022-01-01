Fish tacos in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve fish tacos
University of Beer
196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville
|Mango Habanero Fish Tacos
|$17.50
Beer-battered cod, Mango Habanero Sauce, coleslaw, pickled red onion, cilantro, corn tortilla. With a side of chips & Roasted Tomato Salsa.
|Grilled Mahi Fish Tacos (3)
|$24.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, citrus jalapeno aioli, slaw mix, mango pico de gallo, corn tortilla. Served with a side of chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa
Tacoa
6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento
|Fish Taco
|$3.75
Grilled white cod, shredded cabbage, cilantro, avocado crema
Track 7 The Other Side
5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento
|Crispy Fish Tacos (3)
|$16.00
Fried Track 7 beer battered rock cod, served with malt vinegar aioli, jalapeno slaw, corn tortillas and a cilantro garnish.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Zócalo
1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|HH Baja Fish Tacos
|$8.25
Two beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage mix.
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage mix.
Zócalo
466 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|HH Baja Fish Tacos
|$8.25
Two beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage mix.
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage mix.
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
3030 T Street, Sacramento
|Regular Shrimp or Fish Taco