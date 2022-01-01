Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

University of Beer

196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Habanero Fish Tacos$17.50
Beer-battered cod, Mango Habanero Sauce, coleslaw, pickled red onion, cilantro, corn tortilla. With a side of chips & Roasted Tomato Salsa.
Grilled Mahi Fish Tacos (3)$24.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, citrus jalapeno aioli, slaw mix, mango pico de gallo, corn tortilla. Served with a side of chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa
Tacoa image

 

Tacoa

6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$3.75
Grilled white cod, shredded cabbage, cilantro, avocado crema
dc8dacd7-b4b3-4358-aad7-c744441d1dcc image

 

Track 7 The Other Side

5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento

Avg 4.3 (614 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Fish Tacos (3)$16.00
Fried Track 7 beer battered rock cod, served with malt vinegar aioli, jalapeno slaw, corn tortillas and a cilantro garnish.
HH BAJA FISH TACOS image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Zócalo

1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (4369 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HH Baja Fish Tacos$8.25
Two beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage mix.
Baja Fish Tacos$16.00
Beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage mix.
HH BAJA FISH TACOS image

 

Zócalo

466 Howe Ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HH Baja Fish Tacos$8.25
Two beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage mix.
Baja Fish Tacos$16.00
Beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage mix.
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Regular Shrimp or Fish Taco
Baja Fish Taco image

GRILL

Midtown's Cantina Alley

2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento

Avg 4 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Taco$5.50
BEER BATTERED FRIED HUACHINANGO (FRESH RED SNAPPER) TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, HOUSE WHITE SAUCE, TROPICAL SALSA, AND CACHANILLA SALSA.
