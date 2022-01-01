Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve flautas

Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas (1)$2.99
Flautas (3)$7.99
#34 Flautas Combination$10.29
More about Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
FLAUTAS DINNER$15.99
Tightly rolled corn tortillas (Taquito) filled with shredded beef or chicken, then deep fried and topped with sour cream and guacamole.
SIDE/TWO FLAUTAS$6.99
Tightly rolled corn tortillas (Taquito) filled with shredded beef or chicken, then deep fried and topped with sour cream and guacamole.
FLAUTAS LUNCH$13.99
Tightly rolled corn tortillas (Taquito) filled with shredded beef or chicken, then deep fried and topped with sour cream and guacamole.
More about TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO
Zócalo image

 

Zócalo - UV Restaurant

466 Howe Ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flautas$10.50
More about Zócalo - UV Restaurant
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Food

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Flautas$8.99
More about El Rincon Mexican Food

