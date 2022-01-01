Fried chicken sandwiches in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento
|BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS
|$6.49
More about The Shack
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Shack
5201 Folsom blvd, Sacramento
|Fried Chicken sandwich
|$14.00
|Fried Chicken sandwich
|$14.00
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Bawk's crispy chicken thigh, hot sauce mayo, house pickles, and coleslaw
Your choice of heat level, always served with fries
|BAWK! Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Bawk's crispy chicken thigh, hot sauce mayo, pickles, and coleslaw
Your choice of heat level, always served with fries
More about Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento
Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento
6013 Florin Road, Sacramento
|BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS
|$6.49
More about Statehouse at the Capitol
Statehouse at the Capitol
1315 10th St, Sacramento
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.70
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Southwest Aioli on a Sourdough Baguette
More about Pangaea Bier Cafe
Pangaea Bier Cafe
2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Fried Chicken Sandwich Special
|$17.00
Our classic fried chicken sandwich served with fries. Comes with a 16oz can of your choosing. *****-MUST BE 21+ TO PURCHASE. PRESENT VALID ID MATCHING THE NAME ON THE ORDER AT THE TIME OF PICK UP. MUST INCLUDE FULL NAME ON THE ORDER TO BE PROCESSED. ALL SALES FINAL.-*****
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried chicken, habanero aioli, slaw on a brioche bun served with a side of fries.
More about Fire Wings Natomas
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Natomas
2721 Del Paso Road, Sacramento
|BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS
|$6.49