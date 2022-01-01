Fried chicken sandwiches in Sacramento

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento

8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS$6.49
More about Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
The Shack image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Shack

5201 Folsom blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (863 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken sandwich$14.00
Fried Chicken sandwich$14.00
More about The Shack
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Bawk's crispy chicken thigh, hot sauce mayo, house pickles, and coleslaw
Your choice of heat level, always served with fries
BAWK! Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Bawk's crispy chicken thigh, hot sauce mayo, pickles, and coleslaw
Your choice of heat level, always served with fries
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
Item pic

 

Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento

6013 Florin Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS$6.49
More about Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento
Statehouse at the Capitol image

 

Statehouse at the Capitol

1315 10th St, Sacramento

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.70
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Southwest Aioli on a Sourdough Baguette
More about Statehouse at the Capitol
Fried Chicken Sandwich Special image

 

Pangaea Bier Cafe

2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich Special$17.00
Our classic fried chicken sandwich served with fries. Comes with a 16oz can of your choosing. *****-MUST BE 21+ TO PURCHASE. PRESENT VALID ID MATCHING THE NAME ON THE ORDER AT THE TIME OF PICK UP. MUST INCLUDE FULL NAME ON THE ORDER TO BE PROCESSED. ALL SALES FINAL.-*****
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken, habanero aioli, slaw on a brioche bun served with a side of fries.
More about Pangaea Bier Cafe
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Natomas

2721 Del Paso Road, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (5461 reviews)
Takeout
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS$6.49
More about Fire Wings Natomas
Crispy Buffalo Chicken-SANDWICH image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CRISPY BUFFLO CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, BUFFALO SAUCE, RANCH, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks

