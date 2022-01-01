Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve fried pickles

Main pic

 

Frankie's Pizza

200 K Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deep Fried Pickles$8.00
More about Frankie's Pizza
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street

1800 15th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickle Spears$8.95
More about Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
Item pic

 

Sauced BBQ and Spirits Sacramento

1028 7th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles & Peppers$12.50
housemade dill pickle chips and fresh jalapeno - served with ranch
More about Sauced BBQ and Spirits Sacramento
Item pic

 

Jet's

1226 20th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickles$6.00
More about Jet's
Fried Pickles with Caper Aioli image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Alaro Craft Brewery & Restaurant

2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (731 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles with Caper Aioli$9.00
Deliciously addictive & crispy Tempura-Battered Fried Dill Pickles.
(Vegetarian, Gluten Free)
(Hold Aioli for Vegan option)
More about Alaro Craft Brewery & Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Fish Curry

Cobbler

Chai Tea

Chicken Parmesan

Cheese Enchiladas

Chicken Pasta

Shrimp Tempura

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (970 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (594 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (734 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston