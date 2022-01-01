Fried pickles in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
1800 15th St, Sacramento
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$8.95
More about Sauced BBQ and Spirits Sacramento
Sauced BBQ and Spirits Sacramento
1028 7th Street, Sacramento
|Fried Pickles & Peppers
|$12.50
housemade dill pickle chips and fresh jalapeno - served with ranch
More about Alaro Craft Brewery & Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Alaro Craft Brewery & Restaurant
2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Fried Pickles with Caper Aioli
|$9.00
Deliciously addictive & crispy Tempura-Battered Fried Dill Pickles.
(Vegetarian, Gluten Free)
(Hold Aioli for Vegan option)