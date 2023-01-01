Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried zucchini in
Sacramento
/
Sacramento
/
Fried Zucchini
Sacramento restaurants that serve fried zucchini
Frankie's Pizza
200 K Street, Sacramento
No reviews yet
Deep Fried Zucchini
$8.00
More about Frankie's Pizza
Taste Buds Barbeque - 601 15th Street
601 15th Street, Sacramento
No reviews yet
Fried Zucchini
$10.00
More about Taste Buds Barbeque - 601 15th Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento
Chicken Caesar Salad
Lamb Biryani
Spaghetti
Hot And Sour Soup
Chimichangas
Pasta Salad
Cappuccino
Greek Salad
Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.2
(34 restaurants)
Natomas
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
East Sacramento
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Oak Park
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More near Sacramento to explore
Elk Grove
Avg 4.2
(38 restaurants)
Davis
Avg 4
(19 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Carmichael
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
West Sacramento
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Antelope
Avg 3.6
(5 restaurants)
Orangevale
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(57 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(941 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(226 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(582 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(750 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(405 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston