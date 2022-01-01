Fritters in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve fritters
More about KIN Thai Street Eatery - Midtown
KIN Thai Street Eatery - Midtown
1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento
|Corn Fritters
|$8.00
Crispy fried corn fritters, cucumber vinaigrette sauce.
More about Sauced BBQ and Spirits Sacramento
Sauced BBQ and Spirits Sacramento
1028 7th Street, Sacramento
|Cheezy Cornbread Fritters
|$14.50
AKA HUSHPUPPIES
chopped applewood bacon, sharp
cheddar and diced jalapeno – served
with house peach chutney and
brown sugar cinnamon butter
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dukes Plates & Pints
510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento
|Spicy Fritters
|$10.49
10 Fritters Stuffed with Cream Cheese, Corn, Jalapeno, Bacon, Served with Creamy Dill Dressing
More about Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento
|5 Corn Fritters
|$3.00