Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve fritters

KIN Thai Street Eatery image

 

KIN Thai Street Eatery - Midtown

1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Fritters$8.00
Crispy fried corn fritters, cucumber vinaigrette sauce.
More about KIN Thai Street Eatery - Midtown
Item pic

 

Sauced BBQ and Spirits Sacramento

1028 7th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheezy Cornbread Fritters$14.50
AKA HUSHPUPPIES
chopped applewood bacon, sharp
cheddar and diced jalapeno – served
with house peach chutney and
brown sugar cinnamon butter
More about Sauced BBQ and Spirits Sacramento
Dukes Plates & Pints image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Fritters$10.49
10 Fritters Stuffed with Cream Cheese, Corn, Jalapeno, Bacon, Served with Creamy Dill Dressing
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
Fixins Soul Kitchen image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento

3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (4762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
5 Corn Fritters$3.00
More about Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
Main pic

 

Doughbot - 2030 10th Street

2030 10th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple Fritter$3.75
Vegan dough with apple cinnamon filling, topped with a Tahitian Vanilla glaze.
More about Doughbot - 2030 10th Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Lassi

Garlic Noodles

Clams

Samosa

Brisket

Mozzarella Sticks

Chef Salad

Mango Lassi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston