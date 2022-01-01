Fudge in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve fudge
Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie
2413 J St, Sacramento
|Fudge Sauce
|$8.50
Ginger enjoys this Chocolate Fudge Sauce on waffles, ice cream and crêpes; as a chocolate sauce for desserts; as chocolate fondue; and to make chocolate milk.
House-Made with Valrhona couverture bittersweet chocolate.
7oz.
This product contains dairy and may contain traces of wheat, soy, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Leatherby's Family Creamery - Arden
2333 Arden Way, Sacramento
|Java Fudge -
|$11.99
Our homemade Chocolate sauce flows over an eye opening duo of Coffee and Mocha Royale ice cream.
Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates
1801 L St, Sacramento
|Fudge Sauce
|$8.50
