Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve garlic bread

Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GARLIC BREAD$5.00
More about Zinfandel Grille
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Luigi's Pizza Parlor

3800 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (2392 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$6.00
Cheesy Garlic Bread$8.00
More about Luigi's Pizza Parlor
Paesanos image

PIZZA

Paesanos Midtown Sacramento

1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4 (3329 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread Basket$6.95
More about Paesanos Midtown Sacramento
Consumer pic

 

Buffalo Pizza & Ice Cream Co.

2030 10th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Garlic Cheese Bread$10.95
Roasted Garlic Cheese Bread$10.95
More about Buffalo Pizza & Ice Cream Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Cookies

Chicken Wraps

Thai Coffee

Brisket

Sweet Potato Fries

Taco Salad

Mussels

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston