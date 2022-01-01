Garlic noodles in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve garlic noodles
More about Golden Dragon Restaurant
Golden Dragon Restaurant
2800 Broadway, Sacramento
|Garlic Noodles
|$12.50
More about Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
1801 L St, Sacramento
|Garlic Noodles
|$8.50
More about Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento
|Garlic Noodle
|$6.99
|Shrimp & Garlic Noodles
|$15.99
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
1118 16th St., Sacramento
|Garlic Noodle
|$6.99
|Garlic Noodle
|$5.00