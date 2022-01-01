Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat curry in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve goat curry

Item pic

 

India Oven - Sacramento

3511 truxel road #100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Punjabi Goat Curry$17.95
More about India Oven - Sacramento
Haveli Restaurant & Banquet image

 

Haveli Restaurant & Banquet - 1910 Canterbury Rd - Sacramento - CA 95815

1910 Canterbury Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Haveli Specials Goat Karahi 1 lb (1-2 Guests ) - One of haveli's favorite signature goat dish cooked freshly in a wok. This thicker textured curry is sizzling and full of flavor.$17.99
Goat Korma Curry (Mutton)- Cooked in a house special curry sauce and herbs$12.99
More about Haveli Restaurant & Banquet - 1910 Canterbury Rd - Sacramento - CA 95815
Banner pic

 

Chaat Of India - 6157 Mack Road

6157 Mack Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Goat Curry$14.99
Bone-in Goat Cooked with Spices
and Cury paste
More about Chaat Of India - 6157 Mack Road

