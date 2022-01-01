Greek salad in Sacramento

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough

1350 16th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad*
Chopped Romaine, with Ham, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Greek Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad*
Chopped Romaine, with Ham, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Greek Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Wildwood Greek Salad$17.00
Crisp Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, assorted olives, green chickpeas, feta cheese, vinaigrette
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
Statehouse at the Capitol image

 

Statehouse at the Capitol

1315 10th St, Sacramento

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Feta Salad$9.99
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Artichokes, Sliced Olives, Pepperoncini, Garbanzo Beans, Feta Cheese, and Greek Feta Dressing
More about Statehouse at the Capitol
Greek Salad image

 

Jeeroz

Mobile Food Truck St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.00
More about Jeeroz
Crest Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crest Cafe

1017 K St., Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Side Greek Salad$7.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese dressed with house vingarette
Greek Salad$10.50
Fresh romaine lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese dressed with house vingarette
More about Crest Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad*
Chopped Romaine, with Ham, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Greek Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad*
Chopped Romaine, with Ham, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Greek Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough

