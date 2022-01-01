Greek salad in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve greek salad
More about West Coast Sourdough
West Coast Sourdough
1350 16th Street, Sacramento
|Greek Salad*
Chopped Romaine, with Ham, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Greek Dressing
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Wildwood Greek Salad
|$17.00
Crisp Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, assorted olives, green chickpeas, feta cheese, vinaigrette
More about Statehouse at the Capitol
Statehouse at the Capitol
1315 10th St, Sacramento
|Greek Feta Salad
|$9.99
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Artichokes, Sliced Olives, Pepperoncini, Garbanzo Beans, Feta Cheese, and Greek Feta Dressing
More about Crest Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crest Cafe
1017 K St., Sacramento
|Side Greek Salad
|$7.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese dressed with house vingarette
|Greek Salad
|$10.50
Fresh romaine lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese dressed with house vingarette
