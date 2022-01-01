Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve grilled chicken

#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto image

 

West Coast Sourdough

1350 16th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto^
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$8.00
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto^
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

545 Munroe St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
6 Oz Grilled Chicken a la carte$6.00
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
grilled chicken, bacon, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, shredded lettuce, served w/fries
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE/ GRILL CHICKEN$11.99
Jacks Urban Eats image

 

Jacks Urban Eats

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
6 Oz Grilled Chicken a la carte$6.00
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Smoked Apple Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Tomatoes, Little Gems Lettuce, Herb Aioli, Toasted Steak Roll, With Fries
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse image

 

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse

2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Avocado Club$15.00
Grilled chicken breast with avocado, bacon, tomato and lettuce, topped with melted jack cheese and served with mayo on a French roll.
Item pic

BBQ

Teriyaki Time

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Meat Honey Spicy Chicken Plate (Breast meat, Grilled, 9-10 oz)🌶$12.45
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Honey Spicy Sauce, which is Medium-hot and Sweet. White Meat(Breast Meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Double White Meat Thai Chicken Plate (Breast Meat, Grilled, 14-15 oz)🌶🌶🌶$16.95
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Teriyaki Sauce and Hot Chili paste, which is Extra Spicy. Less Sweet and More Spicy than Honey Spicy Chicken. White meat(Breast meat). 14-15oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Double Thai Chicken Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)🌶🌶🌶$15.95
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Teriyaki Sauce and Hot Chili Paste, which is Extra Spicy. Less Sweet and More Spicy than Honey Spicy Chicken. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 14-15oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Camden Spit & Larder image

 

Camden Spit & Larder

555 Capitol Mall, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2435 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/ bacon, avocado, provolone, chili aioli, lettuce, grilled onions on brioche bun w/ house chips
Dukes Plates & Pints image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Marinated Chicken Breast, Melted Brie, Crisp Lettuce, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Garlic Aioli*, Soft Roll
Grilled Chicken Salad$16.99
House Marinated Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onions, Orange Sage Vinaigrette
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto image

 

West Coast Sourdough

825 Russell blvd # 23, Davis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
Item pic

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
sumiyaki grilled chicken thigh, peaches, shaved fennel, red onion, radish, mixed lettuces, apple onion vinaigrette, mitsuba pesto.
Banner pic

 

04 Beach Hut Deli

2406 J Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken
Himalayan Bricked Chicken image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

2718 J St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (2696 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Achiote Chicken$28.00
Marinated Grilled Mary's Bone-In Chicken Breast / Black Bean Ragu / Greens
Item pic

 

Pangaea Bier Cafe

2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club$15.00
Grilled chicken, mayo, arugula, tomato, onion, swiss, bacon, and avocado, on sliced sourdough, and served with fries
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto^
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (10 Servings)$59.90
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
