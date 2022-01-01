Grilled chicken in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve grilled chicken
West Coast Sourdough
1350 16th Street, Sacramento
|#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
|#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto^
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zinfandel Grille
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento
|#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
|#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto^
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
545 Munroe St, Sacramento
|6 Oz Grilled Chicken a la carte
|$6.00
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
grilled chicken, bacon, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, shredded lettuce, served w/fries
Jacks Urban Eats
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento
|6 Oz Grilled Chicken a la carte
|$6.00
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Smoked Apple Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Tomatoes, Little Gems Lettuce, Herb Aioli, Toasted Steak Roll, With Fries
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken & Avocado Club
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast with avocado, bacon, tomato and lettuce, topped with melted jack cheese and served with mayo on a French roll.
BBQ
Teriyaki Time
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento
|White Meat Honey Spicy Chicken Plate (Breast meat, Grilled, 9-10 oz)🌶
|$12.45
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Honey Spicy Sauce, which is Medium-hot and Sweet. White Meat(Breast Meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
|Double White Meat Thai Chicken Plate (Breast Meat, Grilled, 14-15 oz)🌶🌶🌶
|$16.95
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Teriyaki Sauce and Hot Chili paste, which is Extra Spicy. Less Sweet and More Spicy than Honey Spicy Chicken. White meat(Breast meat). 14-15oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
|Double Thai Chicken Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)🌶🌶🌶
|$15.95
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Teriyaki Sauce and Hot Chili Paste, which is Extra Spicy. Less Sweet and More Spicy than Honey Spicy Chicken. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 14-15oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Camden Spit & Larder
555 Capitol Mall, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/ bacon, avocado, provolone, chili aioli, lettuce, grilled onions on brioche bun w/ house chips
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dukes Plates & Pints
510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.99
Marinated Chicken Breast, Melted Brie, Crisp Lettuce, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Garlic Aioli*, Soft Roll
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.99
House Marinated Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onions, Orange Sage Vinaigrette
West Coast Sourdough
825 Russell blvd # 23, Davis
|#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
sumiyaki grilled chicken thigh, peaches, shaved fennel, red onion, radish, mixed lettuces, apple onion vinaigrette, mitsuba pesto.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
2718 J St, Sacramento
|Grilled Achiote Chicken
|$28.00
Marinated Grilled Mary's Bone-In Chicken Breast / Black Bean Ragu / Greens
Pangaea Bier Cafe
2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, mayo, arugula, tomato, onion, swiss, bacon, and avocado, on sliced sourdough, and served with fries
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento
|#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
|#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto^
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (10 Servings)
|$59.90
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
|#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing